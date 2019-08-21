DANVILLE — A Sunbury man pleaded guilty to a charge of possessing drug paraphernalia after Mahoning Township police stopped him for not using headlights after sunset July 12 on Northumberland Street.
Damen C. Summers, 27, entered the plea Tuesday before Montour County District Judge Marvin Shrawder, who ordered him to pay $736 in fines and court costs.
Township Patrolman Garon Fenstermaker detected the odor of burned marijuana from inside the vehicle and found a vaporizer with a vape cartridge. He charged him with possessing a vape cartridge with THC, which is the same chemical compound found in marijuana, and possessing drug paraphernalia.