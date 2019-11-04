DANVILLE — Manuel F. Santos III was admitted to Montour County's Felony Diversion Program.
Successful completion of the one-year program will earn him dismissal of a felony charge.
Mahoning Township police charged him May 24.
He pleaded guilty Monday to a felony charge of possession with intent to deliver and to a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Assistant County District Attorney Ray Kessler said Santos possessed a bag and a jar of marijuana.
Judge Gary Norton said if he successfully completes the program, he would be sentenced to time served, which would be probation.
He will also be required to pay $480 a month, which includes the cost of the program, fines and court costs.