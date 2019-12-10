DANVILLE — A man charged with theft of $490 from Geisinger's Pine Barn Inn in Mahoning Township last December said he was a fool and should have never done what he did.
"I wasn't thinking clearly. I took it to use to eat and for gas," Joseph J. Kinney Jr. told Judge Gary Norton Monday. He said he was asking for some mercy although he didn't deserve it. "I do want to be a good person and not to be ashamed," he said.
Norton fined him $500 for criminal trespass, ordered him to serve a consecutive 7 1/2 months in state prison and gave him credit for 31 days served in jail. For theft, he ordered him to pay a $300 fine and to serve a concurrent term of 7 1/2 months in prison. Kinney is confined to the State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill. The judge also ordered him to pay $490 in restitution.