DANVILLE — A Danville area man burned in a methaphetamine lab explosion that destroyed a Danville double home May 21 waived his right to a preliminary hearing Monday afternoon.
Michael F. Mowrer Jr., 35, of 78 Scenic Drive, faces charges on the Montour County Court level of operating a methamphetamine lab, causing a catastrophe, three counts of recklessly endangering another person and manufacturing meth with a child present.
Danville police charged Mowrer along with Nikki K. Doebler and Richard A. McHugh. The state attorney general's office is prosecuting the cases, District Attorney Angela Mattis said.
On July 3, Danville Detective Justin Stanley met with Mowrer, who said he had some gaps in recalling what happened that day, but admitted having an addiction to meth. He said he went to the home to get meth and saw McHugh sitting at the kitchen table. He said Doebler appeared to be reading paper directions on how to make meth.
He told Stanley he used his phone to search how to make meth and he drove Doebler to a Danville supermarket to buy extra batteries for the meth-making process.
He said he was in the bathroom when he was told the meth bottle caught fire. He tried to grab it, but said the bottle fell and his hands and arms caught on fire. He fled but went back in and slipped on chemicals from the bottle and fell, which caused his legs to catch on fire, according to the charges. He said he didn't recall anything until he woke up in the hospital after fleeing the home a second time.
Doebler and her boyfriend McHugh may enter pleas in the case, Christine F. Bonesch, of the state attorney general's office, told President Judge Thomas James Jr. recently.
After that proceeding, she said she had no comment. Doebler's attorney, Hugh Taylor, said he would not comment. Franklin Kepner III, who represents McHugh, wasn't present.