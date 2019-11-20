DANVILLE — A Bloomsburg man fled after his vehicle struck a female construction worker who was holding a stop sign, police said.
Bobbie Jo Stitle told Mahoning Township Patrolman Cody Clossen that a silver sedan went through her stop sign and hit her with his bumper, pushing her to the ground and injuring her left knee.
Clossen said Mark J. Hughes, 31, was traveling near Hawkins Chevrolet, on Montour Boulevard, Oct. 27. The foreman of the worksite followed his vehicle in an attempt to obtain registration information.
Foreman Brian Gyle followed the vehicle to the Montour-Columbia County line on Route 11 when two vehicles pulled off to the side of the road. He approached the driver of a Lexus, who was later identified as Tyreese J. King, saying, "You hit someone." Gyle noticed King was highly intoxicated, police said.
Before police arrived, King walked up to the Silver Subaru, operated by Hughes, with both of them getting in that vehicle, leaving King's Lexus behind and heading toward Bloomsburg. Gyle told police he heard King and Hughes on the phone telling a woman, "We hit someone and we are taking off," according to the charges.
Danville and Riverside police arrived and emergency medical services checked out Stitle, who refused medical attention.
Clossen charged Hughes with accidents involving personal injury, failing to stop and give information or render aid, failing to stop for the stop sign held, failure to yield the right of way to construction workers in an active work zone, failure to comply with orders to stop his vehicle, reckless driving, failure to give notice of an accident involving an injury and failure to obey instructions of two construction workers holding stop signs in an active work zone.