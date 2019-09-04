MAHONING TWP. — A Danville State Hospital patient has been charged a third time with damaging hospital property.
State police at Milton charged Gary Custer, 51, with damaging two ceiling tiles and a surveillance camera Sept. 2. Police said they were valued at $244.
State police charged him for pulling a smoke detector from a ceiling, ripping down ceiling tiles and damaging a beam at the hospital Aug. 13.
Damage amounted to $150. A trooper charged him with tampering with a smoke detector and disorderly conduct.
State police charged Custer with damaging two chairs and a firearm pull station box valued at $1,930 May 16.
Custer was charged with institutional vandalism and injuring or tampering with fire apparatus or hydrants.