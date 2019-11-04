DANVILLE — A man charged with operating a methamphetamine lab that destroyed a double home May 21 is expected to enter a guilty plea Dec. 9.
Attorney Franklin Kepner III, who is representing Richard A. McHugh, told Judge Gary Norton Monday he expected the plea then.
McHugh's girlfriend, Nikki K. Doebler, was also charged as was Michael Mowrer Jr.
McHugh and Doebler had lived at 321 Chamber St. along with Doebler's son.
The day after the fire at the double house, Mowrer was listed in critical condition in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. He has since been released from the hospital.
Doebler and McHugh each face charges of operating a meth lab, causing or risking a catastrophe, manufacture of meth with a child present — her 15-year-old son — endangering the welfare of a child and three counts of recklessly endangering another person.
Witnesses said Mowrer, of Wall Street, was covered in flames in the home where police said they were cooking meth. He fled after extinguishing the flames on himself, witnesses said.
The explosion destroyed that section of the double home and caused heavy smoke and water damage to the other part of the home at 325 Chamber St., where grandparents and their granddaughter lived. McHugh, Doebler, Mowrer and the boy were in the 321 side of the home at the time of the fire.
The double home has since been demolished.