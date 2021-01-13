DANVILLE — A Danville man, caught on video, has been charged with theft from a motor vehicle and criminal mischief. The alleged theft occurred at about 4 p.m. on Jan. 28, 2020.
According to court documents, the owner of a 2007 Jeep Compass reported to police that something had been taken from her vehicle, which she had forgotten to lock. She told police that someone had rifled through her belongings, took about $5 in change and a pillbox containing medication.
There was video coverage of the area, and after being provided the video link, police recognized Jamie Francis Schlagel, 47, of 460 Iron St., Apt. 2, as the person in the video who entered the Jeep.
Schlagel allegedly rifled through the property in the Jeep, then got out and bent the car antenna before leaving.
Additionally, Schlagel is seen on video walking over to a 2002 Toyota Four Runner, a vehicle owned by the boyfriend of the Jeep owner, and did damage to that car as well.
The charges, both misdemeanors, were brought before District Judge Marvin Shrawder on Monday. A hearing will be held on Feb. 1, 1 p.m. at Shrawder's court, 24 Wesner Lane, Danville.