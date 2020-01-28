MAHONING TWP. — A Phillipsburg man bit a hospital security guard's arm, punched him in the head and spit on him and another guard, Mahoning Township police said.
Patrolman Cody Clossen was called to Geisinger Sunday about an assault on security officers Ken Meyer and Braeden Clark.
Meyer said he was instructed by a doctor to remove a blanket from Clair Miles, 33, who was being seen for a mental health evaluation.
Miles refused to give up the blanket. Meyer removed it and a physical altercation occurred.
The officers tried to restrain Miles and he bit Meyer's left forearm and punched him on the right side of the head, police said.
Miles spit on the officers, hitting both in the face, according to the charges. He was eventually restrained in the room.
Clossen charged Miles with aggravated assault, simple assault, disorderly conduct and two counts of harassment.
Montour County District Judge Marvin Shrawder arraigned Miles and committed him to jail in lieu of $10,000 straight bail.