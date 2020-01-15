COOPER TWP. — A Stillwater man broke windows and damaged a mailbox at the Sunrise Inn Jan. 2, state police said.
Tpr. Matthew Hill was called about Jeremy M. Chapin, 41, damaging a window in room 5, a mailbox for room 6, wood trim of room 8 and the door of room 9 at the inn, at 1911 Montour Blvd.
Hill charged Chapin with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct for yelling outside and destroying property.
Chapin said Hill was called "because I smashed that window and kicked that thing in," according to the charges. He said he only did it to two rooms that "didn't have good people in it," police said.
Candi Greenly, of room 9, told Hill she pulled into the inn and saw Chapin looking out his window in room 8. When she parked her car, he kicked her door in and began screaming outside the motel. She told Hill he said he owned the motel and was evicting residents. She said he had already broken a window in room 5 when she arrived.
Roger Whitenight, of room 6, told Hill Chapin yelled at his door saying he was being evicted. He said he heard Chapin damage his mailbox on the outside of his door and that later Chapin broke the window outside his room.