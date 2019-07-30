MAHONING TWP. —Police charged a Danville man with defiant trespass on Life Flight property at Geisinger at 1:33 a.m. July 21.
Township Sgt. Matthew Gerst responded to the hangar on Life Flight Lane about a suspicious person. He spoke with Geisinger security officer Samuel Wolf, who said a man, identified as Henry V. Baez, 41, was squatted between the shuttle buses.
Life Flight medic Thomas Herb told Gerst he spotted Baez between some of the vehicles near Life Flight.
Life Flight dispatcher Brian Fosse and Wolf said Baez had been warned to stay off the property several months ago.
While Gerst was investigating, Danville police were called about a possible intoxicated man at Montour Street and Route 54. Gerst determined, from Herb's description and from Danville Officer Keith Davenport, it was Baez.
Gerst asked Baez what he was doing at Geisinger and Baez said he was just walking, according to the charge. Gerst told him that he had been warned twice in the past to stay off Geisinger property, which Baez acknowledged.