DANVILLE — A Stillwater man faces drug charges after he was found shaking a coin machine at the Penn Jersey Food Mart Feb. 9.
Danville Officer Keith Davenport said Edward T. Crilly, 29, was shaking and hitting the coin machine. A store clerk told him to stop shaking the machine three times, according to the charges.
Police found he was wanted on several warrants.
Crilly emptied his pockets, which contained two syringes. One syringe contained a liquid that Crilly said was methamphetamine and a cigarette cellophane wrapper with six peach-colored pills later identified as buprenorphine, which is a schedule 3 controlled substance.
Davenport charged him with misbranding a controlled substance, possessing controlled substances, possessing drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.