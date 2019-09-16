MAHONING TWP. — A Danville area man faces drug possession and corruption of minors charges after police served a warrant at a township home.
Mahoning Township Patrolman Cody Clossen and Scott Township police went to serve a felony warrant at 58 Prosseda Drive on Robert J. Fetterman July 23. They also requested assistance from Riverside police.
Timothy Buss Jr., 18, answered the door and gave police permission to enter. Police took Fetterman into custody.
Police observed a glass pipe and bong attachment, a green and silver metal pipe, a metal spoon with white residue and a bottle cap with a socket shoved through it. Buss admitted the items were his, police said.
A 16-year-old girl was also found in the home.
Buss told police the juvenile went to the home because they were friends. He said vials of Ketathesia, which is an anesthetic used for animals, that police found were his. The girl told police she spent the past few nights at the home, but denied engaging in any illegal activity. She said she was there when others smoked marijuana and drank beer, some of whom were underage, according to the charges.
Clossen charged Buss with possession of drug paraphernalia, corruption of minors and possessing two Ketathesia vials.