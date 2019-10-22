MAHONING TWP. _ Township police charged a Watsontown man for possessing a small amount of marijuana and three counts of possession for having a corn-cob type pipe to smoke marijuana, an altered light bulb for smoking methamphetamine and a pink and blue round rubber container with crystal methamphetamine.
Township Patrolman Garon Fenstermaker charged Jamie M. Giffin, 41, Oct. 10 after stopping the vehicle he was riding in at 1856 Montour Blvd.
Fenstermaker said Giffin admitted to having a pipe in his pocket for smoking marijuana. A search of the vehicle yielded the altered light bulb, a Marlboro cigarette pack with a small amount of marijuana and the rubber container, according to the charges.