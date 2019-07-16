Man charged with drug paraphernalia possession By Karen Blackledge kblackledge@thedanvillenews.com 1 hr ago DANVILLE — Borough police charged Steven O. Johns, 18, of Danville, with disorderly conduct for possessing drug paraphernalia May 30 at 575 Church St. Tags Paraphernalia Danville Police Drug Crime Possession Borough Steven O. Johns COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries STASCHIAK, Kevin Mar 26, 1955 - Jul 15, 2019 CHASE, Frank Sep 2, 1928 - Jul 14, 2019 PETERS, Mildred Jul 15, 2019 Arcuri, Mark TERESITA, Sister Jul 12, 2019 Follow us on Facebook