A Danville man faces drug charges after police were called about a man with a handgun and a hatchet March 11.
Danville Detective Justin Stanley was asked to assist Geisinger security on Red Lane. Mahoning Township police also requested assistance since the man was in the area of Center and Cherry streets. Township police said he had a machete and a gun in his back pocket. Police received information that the man was carrying a large walking stick and running down Vine Street.
Stanley saw Brian R. Ferguson, 37, walking on the sidewalk on Bloom Road near A Street. He approached and told him he was being detained because of reports about him running from police and carrying a concealed weapon.
While searching him, Stanley saw the handle of a gun visible in the back pocket of his pants. It was a black plastic CO2-powered BB gun.
Ferguson was carrying a silver and brown hatchet on his left hip and a folded pocket knife in his right front jeans pocket, Stanley said.
A second officer removed the hatchet and when Stanley tried to remove the folded pocket knife, Ferguson made a physical attempt to place his right hand in the pocket with the knife.
He was physically restrained and prevented from making further movements. Ferguson told Stanley he wasn't trying to get to the knife but to get to the "weed," according to the charges.
Police found a glass tube with dark residue consistent with a smoking device used for controlled substances and a clear baggie with a green vegetable substance consistent with marijuana in his jeans pocket.
Stanley charged him with possessing a small amount of marijuana and possessing drug paraphernalia.