DANVILLE — A Danville area man will face Montour County Court action on charges of drug possession and corruption of minors after police served a warrant at a Mahoning Township home.
Timothy Buss Jr., 18, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday before County District Judge Marvin Shrawder.
Mahoning Township Patrolman Cody Clossen and Scott Township police went to serve a felony warrant at 58 Prosseda Drive on Robert J. Fetterman July 23. They requested assistance from Riverside police.
Buss answered the door and allowed police to enter. Fetterman was taken into custody.
Police saw a glass pipe and bong attachment, a green and silver metal pipe, a metal spoon with white residue and a bottle cap with a socket shoved through it. Buss admitted they were his, police said.
A 16-year-old girl was also found in the home.
Buss told police the juvenile went to the home because they were friends. He said vials of Ketathesia, which is an anesthetic used for animals, that police found were his. The girl told police she spent the past few nights at the home, but denied engaging in any illegal activity.
Clossen charged Buss with possession of drug paraphernalia, corruption of minors and possessing two Ketathesia vials.