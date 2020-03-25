ANTHONY TWP. — A Muncy area man faces driving while under the influence of alcohol charges following a one-vehicle crash March 3.
A vehicle driven by Matthew R. Temple, 29, left the road, failed to negotiate a curve and struck a pole, Tpr. Nathan Wenzel said.
After Wenzel detected a strong odor of alcohol on Temple, who had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech, Temple told the trooper he drank a few alcoholic beverages before the accident in the 4200 block of the Muncy-Exchange Road. He also told Wenzel he wasn't wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.
Wenzel said Temple failed field sobriety tests.
He charged him with driving while under the influence of alcohol, having a blood-alcohol level of .084 percent, failure to drive in a single lane, failure to drive at a safe speed, careless driving and not wearing a seat belt.