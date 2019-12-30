VALLEY TWP. — A Danville area man faces driving while under the influence of alcohol charges after his car struck a tree Dec. 14 on Kaseville Road.
Jared D. Esenwein, 21, told Tpr. Kyle Phillips he was traveling south when a deer entered the road and he swerved to avoid colliding with it. As Phillips spoke with him, he said he could smell a strong odor of alcohol and asked Esenwein how much he had to drink. He said he had two drinks, according to the charges. Field sobriety tests indicated signs of impairment, police said.
Phillips charged him with driving while under the influence of alcohol, having a blood alcohol level of 0.159 percent, failure to drive in a single lane, failure to drive at a safe speed and careless driving.