ANTHONY TWP. — State police charged a Bloomsburg man with driving while under the influence of alcohol after a one-vehicle crash Oct. 8 at PPL and Preserve roads.
Tpr. Jared Mowen saw William B. Fisher, 38, screaming at first responders, waving his arms around and being belligerent, according to the charges.
When he interviewed him, he said Fisher was insulting, belligerent and indicated he believed he could beat Mowen up, Mowen said. He said Fisher's eyes were glassy and bloodshot and he was slurring his speech. Police said he refused to do field sobriety tests because he believed the trooper couldn't control the scene since people were looking at him.
Fisher said he drank five beers at his home, police said.
Mowen charged him with driving while under the influence of alcohol; having a blood alcohol breath reading of .172 percent; driving while his license was suspended or revoked; not having insurance; failure to drive on the right side of the road; failure to drive in a single lane; and careless driving.