VALLEY TWP. — State police charged a Catawissa man with DUI and other offenses following a one-vehicle crash on Continental Boulevard Dec. 1.
Brian A. Wright's, 35, pickup truck turned on its passenger side in the left-hand lane of the eastbound lanes.
Tpr. Michael Palange said Wright has two prior DUI convictions.
As the trooper stopped his vehicle, he saw Wright jump out of the driver's side window. While speaking to him, Palange could smell a strong scent of alcohol and said Wright had bloodshot eyes and slurred his speech. Wright admitted to drinking that night, police said.
Palange discovered Wright's license was revoked for DUI-related reasons. He asked Wright to stand in front of the patrol vehicle.
Palange charged him with driving while under the influence of alcohol, having a blood alcohol level of 0.209 percent, not having a valid license, driving while his license was suspended, failure to drive in a single lane, careless driving, reckless driving and not wearing a seat belt.