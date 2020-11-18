DANVILLE — A 27-year-old Lewisburg man has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and careless driving. Landon Worte Washington, of Lewisburg, received the charges.
State police trooper Dustin Spangler, while driving east on I-80 on Oct. 19, observed a 2010 Nissan Sentra Sedan with hazard lights on, parked on the shoulder of I-80 at marker 223.1, according to court documents.
While talking to Washington, Spangler noticed the "odor of burnt marijuana emanating from his person." Washington was taken to Evangelical Community Hospital for a blood test.