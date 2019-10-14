WEST HEMLOCK TWP. — State police charged a Danville area man with driving while under the influence of alcohol after an accident Sept. 15 on Jerseytown Road near Hollow Road.
Bryan C. McWilliams, 36, also faces charges of failure to drive in a single lane and careless driving.
Tpr. Matthew Hill said McWilliams' vehicle landed on the passenger side in a ditch. McWilliams said he had five drinks at a friend's house, according to the charges. He said he started down a hill when a deer ran in front of him and he lost control of the vehicle.
Hill said field sobriety tests showed signs of impairment. McWilliams agreed to a breath test, which showed an alcohol level of .0226 percent, according to the charges.