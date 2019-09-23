DANVILLE — Danville police charged a borough man with driving while under the influence of alcohol after hitting a parked vehicle Sept. 14.
Officer Devon St. Clair said Ciarasade Tate told him Matthew Lichtner, 34, of 364 L. Mulberry St., ran into the back of her parked vehicle at Lichtner's address.
St. Clair asked Lichtner what happened and Lichtner said, "Truck here, I'm not," according to the charges.
The officer said he could smell alcohol on Lichtner's breath and his speech was slurred.
When asked how his truck got into the back of a Jeep, Lichtner said, "Not entirely sure."
After Lichtner got his driver's license and registration card from his vehicle, St. Clair said he walked to hand him the documents and it appeared he was going to fall backward. St. Clair told Lichtner, who was struggling to maintain his balance, to sit on the curb while he checked his vehicle and driver's information.
Litchtner told the officer he wasn't driving and wouldn't submit to field sobriety tests. St. Clair said the owner of the vehicle watched him drive and his hood was hot to the touch. Lichtner again refused to submit to field sobriety testing. He also refused to submit to a blood test.
St. Clair charged him with general impairment and careless driving.