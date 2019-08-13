LIBERTY TWP. — A state trooper stopped a Danville area man after observing his vehicle weave and cross over the fog line twice as well as the center line July 14 at Liberty Valley and Klein roads.
Tpr. Nathan Wenzel said Joel L. Mankoski, 29, had red glassy eyes and slurred speech with a strong odor of alcohol. Mankoski said he drank some beers earlier in the night, according to the charges.
Wenzel said he failed field sobriety tests.
He charged him with driving while under the influence of alcohol, having a blood alcohol level of 0.147 percent, failure to drive in a single lane and careless driving.