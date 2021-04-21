DANVILLE — A 21-year-old McEwensville man has been charged by police with driving under the influence, unsafe driving and disregarding traffic lane after a one-vehicle accident.
According to a police complaint, Bradley Owen Mingle, who was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, was involved in an accident on March 14, at 4:06 a.m.
The one-vehicle accident occurred at 120 Bush Rd., Derry Township, Montour County.
Mingle had lost consciousness in the accident, but investigating officers still smelled alcohol "on his person." There were also beer cans in the vehicle, police said.
Mingle was taken to Geisinger Medical Center. Police subsequently learned that Mingle's blood alchohol content was .158.
A preliminary hearing is set for June 1 at 1:30 p.m, in front of District Judge Marvin Shrawder.