MAHONING TWP. — A township officer said he was traveling up to 83 mph on Northumberland Street, between Bald Top Road and the Northumberland County line, in order to keep up with a man he charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol and other offenses at 2:05 a.m. Aug. 11.
Patrolman Ryan Pander was behind the 2004 Ford Mustang owned by Drew T. Brubaker, 24, of Mount Pleasant Mills. While he was following him, the car traveled outside the travel lane twice, over the fog line near the Danville Boat Club and drove down the center line, according to the charges. The speed limit in that area is 55 mph.
Pander stopped him near the Montour-Northumberland counties line. When he asked Brubaker if he knew why he pulled him over, Brubaker said, "Probably because I was going a little too fast." Pander detected an odor of alcohol from inside the vehicle and said Brubaker's eyes were glossy and his speech was slurred.
He said Brubaker had a difficult time getting his driver's license as he "bobbled his wallet."
Brubaker, who failed field sobriety tests, admitted drinking alcohol at a Bloomsburg bar before Pander stopped him, according to the charges.
Pander charged him with having a high rate of alcohol, a blood alcohol level of 0.18 percent, general impairment, failure to obey a speed limit sign of 55 mph and failure to drive in a single lane.