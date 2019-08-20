MAHONING TWP. — A Danville area man who was stopped for not using a turn signal was charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Township Patrolman Garon Fenstermaker observed Dante M. Maturani, 19, turn left on Bloom Road without using a turn signal. He also saw him make a wider turn than necessary and proceed outside the travel lane July 27. He followed the vehicle and saw it had a non-working driver's side brake light. Fenstermaker stopped him at Bloom and Kaseville roads.
He said Maturani tried to put the vehicle in park while it was still in motion, resulting in a grinding of gears.
Maturani told Fenstermaker he didn't have a license and he had been drinking, according to the charges.
Fenstermaker said he showed multiple signs of intoxication and partway through the test, Maturani abruptly stopped and said he didn't want to proceed. He did agree to a blood test.
Fenstermaker charged him with driving while under the influence of alcohol, having a high rate of alcohol or a blood alcohol level of 0.17 percent, underage drinking, a minor driving after drinking alcohol, turning movements and a signal violation, not having a working brake light and driving with an expired license.