DANVILLE — A New Jersey man, who said he was taking a nap at a motel and had an active arrest warrant for failing to register as a sex offender, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday.
As a result, Rodney C. Brown, 53, will face Montour County Court action. He is charged with failure to comply with registration of sexual offenders requirements, possessing a small amount of marijuana, possessing drug paraphernalia and providing false identification to law enforcement authorities.
State troopers were called Sept. 18 about a man sleeping in a utility closet at the Super 8 Motel. After several attempts to wake him, he started walking around the motel and went to the second-floor guest room area.
Barrett said the man, identified as Brown, with a last known address of New Brunswick, N.J., had a strong odor of marijuana and Brown admitted to having a small amount of marijuana. He gave officers the suspected marijuana in a plastic zippered bag. Police found it tested positive for marijuana.
Geisinger emergency services evaluated Brown as a precaution. After that, police tried to identify the man, who said his name was Rodney Thomas of New Jersey, but a background check using that name was unsuccessful.
After several failed attempts to identify him, police identified him with a mobile fingerprint device and found he had an active arrest warrant from New Jersey for failing to register as a sex offender. Brown admitted using the alias of Thomas and knew he had an active arrest warrant, according to the charges.
Police contacted the Pennsylvania Megan's Law Registration and found he has never registered as a sex offender in Pennsylvania.
The New Jersey Board of Probation and Parole reported Brown was required to register as a sex offender in New Jersey and failed to update that registry, which resulted in a warrant for his arrest. Brown didn't notify the New Jersey sex offender registry he relocated to Pennsylvania, police said.