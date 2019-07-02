Man charged with harassment for punching man in face By Karen Blackledge kblackledge@thedanvillenews.com 1 hr ago MAHONING TWP. — State police charged Jesse Kint, 26, of the Danville State Hospital, with harassment for allegedly punching James Marconis in the face June 5. Tags Harassment Hospital State Police Jesse Kint Face James Marconis Mahoning Twp. COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries TROUTMAN, David Mar 3, 1940 - Jun 30, 2019 MAIZE, Christine Jun 10, 1950 - Jun 30, 2019 Moore, J. MADARA, Margaret Sep 18, 1924 - Jul 2, 2019 MOYER, Carol May 1, 1942 - Jun 30, 2019 Follow us on Facebook