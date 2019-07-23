Man charged with harassment for slapping woman The Danville News 2 hrs ago MAHONING TWP. — State police cited George E. Ogorman, 54, of Shickshinny, for harassment for slapping a woman in the buttocks July 20 at North Central Secure Treatment Unit. Tags Harassment State Police George E. Ogorman Mahoning Twp. Secure Treatment Unit Woman Buttock COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries RHOADS, Marvin Jan 8, 1943 - Jul 21, 2019 FUNK, Ryan Jan 6, 1988 - Jul 19, 2019 Wolfe, Nancy HINES, Patricia Apr 1, 1962 - Jul 20, 2019 KLINGLER, Anna May 24, 1935 - Jul 21, 2019 Follow us on Facebook