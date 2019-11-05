MAHONING TWP. — Township police charged a man, wanted by Columbia County, with possessing drug paraphernalia Oct. 12 at the township police department at 849 Bloom Road.
A Columbia County deputy sheriff contacted Patrolman Ryan Pander about Brandon Lee Weaver, 26, of Bloomsburg, living at 125 Evergreen Pointe Apt. 204.
Columbia County Adult Probation Officer Ben Burnett confirmed a warrant had been issued for Weaver. Burnett asked township police to take him into custody and bring him to the township police department to transfer custody over to him.
After arriving at the police department, Pander found a needle filled with an unknown clear liquid in Weaver's left ankle sock. Weaver admitted it contained methamphetamine, according to the charge.
Pander charged him with possessing a needle with suspected meth.