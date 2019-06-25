VALLEY TWP. — A Pine Grove man allegedly indecently assaulted a girl starting when she was 14 from June 1, 2018, through May 14, 2019, at various locations in Valley Township, state police said.
Tpr. James Nizinski charged Kyle E. Crumrine, 29, with corruption of a minor, indecent exposure and two counts of indecent assault.
Montour County District Judge Marvin Shrawder arraigned him and released him on $25,000 unsecured bail.
The mother of the girl told police she discovered the girl was having a sexual relationship with a family friend. She said she found text messages in which the two discussed indecent contact they had together.
On May 20, Nizinski interviewed the girl, who said she and Crumrine had met about 30 times and he sometimes picked her up from school. She said she didn't want to touch him inappropriately, but that it occurred more than once at a friend's house where Crumrine was staying in his truck.