DANVILLE — Following a preliminary hearing Monday afternoon, Montour County District Judge Marvin Shrawder sent to court the case of a Bloomsburg man charged with striking a female construction worker holding a stop sign on Route 11 with his vehicle.
Mark J. Hughes, 31, will face county court action on charges of accidents involving personal injury; failing to stop and give information or render aid; failing to stop for the stop sign held; failure to yield the right of way to construction workers in an active work zone; failure to comply with orders to stop his vehicle; reckless driving; failure to give notice of an accident involving an injury; and failure to obey instructions of two construction workers holding stop signs in an active work zone.
Bobbie Jo Stitle told Mahoning Township Patrolman Cody Clossen that a silver sedan went through her stop sign and hit her with his bumper, pushing her to the ground and injuring her left knee on Oct. 27.
Mahoning Township Patrolman Cody Clossen said Hughes was traveling near Hawkins Chevrolet. Brian Gyler, the foreman of the work site, followed the vehicle in an attempt to obtain registration information.
Gyle followed the vehicle to the Montour-Columbia County line on Route 11 when two vehicles pulled off to the side of the road. He approached the driver of a Lexus, who was later identified as Tyreese J. King, and said, "You hit someone." Gyle noticed King was highly intoxicated, police said.
Before police arrived, King walked up to the silver Subaru, operated by Hughes, and got in, leaving King's Lexus behind and heading toward Bloomsburg. Gyle told police he heard King and Hughes on the phone telling a woman, "We hit someone and we are taking off," according to the charges.
Emergency medical services checked out Stitle, who refused medical attention.
Stitle and Gyle testified during the hearing. County District Attorney Angela Mattis served as prosecutor. Attorney Peter Campana represents Hughes, who is free on his own recognizance.
The defense called no witnesses.