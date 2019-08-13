DANVILLE — A Pine Grove man will face Montour County Court action on charges of indecently assaulting a girl starting when she was 14 from June 1, 2018, through May 14, 2019, at various locations in Valley Township.
Kyle E. Crumrine, 29, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday before County District Judge Marvin Shrawder. He is charged with corruption of a minor, indecent exposure and two counts of indecent assault. He is free on $25,000 unsecured bail.
The mother of the girl told state police she discovered the girl was having a sexual relationship with a family friend. She said she found text messages in which the two discussed indecent contact they had together.
On May 20, police interviewed the girl, who said they met about 30 times and he sometimes picked her up from school. She said she didn't want to touch him inappropriately, but that it occurred more than once at a friend's house where Crumrine was staying in his truck.