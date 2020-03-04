DANVILLE — A Kulpmont man who allegedly admitted to snorting methamphetamine before a one-vehicle crash off the north berm of River Drive Dec. 17 will face Montour County Court action.
Brandon D. Hendricks, 26, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday before County District Judge Marvin Shrawder.
Police charged Hendricks and passenger Brooklyn M. Kessler, 26, also of Kulpmont.
Tpr. Kyle Phillips said Hendricks had amphetamine and methamphetamine in his blood.
The vehicle left the road and struck a utility pole, continued a short distance and struck a tree.
He faces charges of possessing a controlled substance, possessing drug paraphernalia, driving while under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, failure to drive in a single lane, failure to drive at a safe speed, careless driving and causing damage to personal property.
Phillips interviewed Kessler in the emergency room. She said the clear plastic bag containing meth belonged to both her and Hendricks, according to the charges.
She faces charges of possessing a controlled substance and possessing drug paraphernalia. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 1.