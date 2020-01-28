DERRY TWP. — State police charged a Danville area man with possessing methamphetamine after receiving a report Sept. 15 about a suspicious person at 2142 Washingtonville Road.
Kevin P. Fox, 40, told Tpr. Andrew Mincer he and a woman were walking after having a conversation with another couple in a vehicle. They were going to have an orgy and Fox said he didn't want to share the woman with the group. He and the woman then left the vehicle. Fox indicated he is a meth user and showed a small bag of meth, police said.