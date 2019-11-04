DANVILLE — Police, who were investigating a domestic incident, charged a Mount Pleasant Mills man with possessing raw marijuana Oct. 22 at 253 Northumberland St.
Officer Eric Routch found Kasey M. Webb, 30, walking along the street. Webb said his on-and-off girlfriend and he got into a verbal altercation because she was supposed to give him a ride but drove off without him. He said he was walking while waiting for a friend who was going to pick him up.
Routch discovered Webb had an active felony warrant by state police at Selinsgrove.
Webb told him he had arranged to turn himself in on Oct. 28.
Routch asked Webb if he had anything in his pockets he should be aware of. Webb said he has a medical marijuana card, but didn't have marijuana in its proper prescription bottles. Webb said he had it in plastic baggies.
Police took him into custody after finding two small baggies and a Mickey Mouse tin with raw marijuana in his right front pocket, a black and orange glass pipe with burned marijuana residue in it and a capped syringe.
Routch charged him with possessing a small amount of marijuana, possessing baggies and a tin with marijuana and possessing a pipe and a syringe.