DANVILLE — A 26-year old Williamsport man has been charged with multiple misdemeanors all related to possession of a controlled substance.
Joshua James Wojcik, of Williamsport, was charged by District Judge Marvin Shrawder. Wojcik was a passenger in a car driven by Heather Shollenberger.
Pennsylvania State Trooper Dustin Spangler, patrolling I-80, westbound on Oct. 14, ran a random check on the 2007 Nissan Sentra Sedan Shollenberger was driving. Shollenberger had an active warrant out of Lycoming County.
While conducting a search of the vehicle, Spangler found multiple glassine baggies containing suspected heroin. Two hypodermic needles were also found underneath the seat. Wojcik and Shollenberger were subsequently arrested.