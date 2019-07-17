LIBERTY TWP. — A Greensburg man faces drug charges after a state trooper stopped him for failing to use his turn signal June 19 on Interstate 80 in Liberty Township.
Tpr. Christopher Isbitski said he detected an odor of marijuana from inside the vehicle owned by Arpad Pulinka, 40. A search showed 15 hypodermic needles with suspected heroin, an aluminum foil pipe with suspected marijuana residue, a glass jar with suspected marijuana and two silver spoons.
Isbitski charged him with possessing the needles with suspected heroin, a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.