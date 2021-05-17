A New Hampshire man, who was stopped for speeding on I-80, was found to have in his possession a small amount of marijuana and was charged with misdemeanor drug possession.
According to police papers, on May 9, Andy Sabier Rivera Fuentes, 19, of 359 Beech St., Apt. 2, Manchester, N.H. was traveling west on I-80 at 91 mph in a 70 mph zone, according to radar operated by Pennsylvania State Trooper Joshua Herman, of the Milton barracks.
Rivera Fuentes was driving a 2019 Toyota Carolla.
When Herman approached the vehicle, he said he detected the odor of marijuana.
A female, who was not named in the report, said she believed one of the passengers in the back seat had a small amount of marijuana. Rivera Fuentes gave police a package that contained three marijuana cigarettes.
Rivera Fuentes was placed under arrest and eventually released.
His preliminary hearing at Judge Marvin Shrawder's courtroom is set for June 1, 3 p.m.