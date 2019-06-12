DANVILLE — A Danville area man, charged with possessing methamphetamine after calling 911 to report he was bitten by an animal and acting irrational, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of possessing drug paraphernalia.
Ronald L. Brewer, 49, entered the plea before Monotur County District Judge Marvin Shrawder, who placed him on nine months' probation and ordered him to pay a fine and court costs totatling $648.
State police said he had a clear glassine bag of meth that fell out of his shoe while at Geisinger May 7.
Tpr. Kyle Phillips said an ambulance took Brewer to Geisinger. State troopers followed the ambulance and saw he was highly agitated in the back. When he was wheeled into the emergency room on a stretcher, he yelled and cursed at the ambulance crew, which caused a disturbance in the hospital, according to the charges.
He was taken to the mental health treatment room because of his unusual behavior and known drug use. There were no apparent bite marks on him. He continued to yell at hospital staff and scream at the top of his lungs, the charges state. As he was repeatedly told to stop cursing and screaming, juvenile patients were being transported right outside his room. Police said he began to scream about a "rat being up his (expletive)" He was transferred to another room and restrained to his bed. As hospital staff removed his outer clothing to put him in a hospital gown, the glassine bag fell out and the contents tested positive for meth, police said.