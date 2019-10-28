DANVILLE — Danville police charged a Bloomsburg man who was seen staggering and nearly falling off the sidewalk into the path of a state trooper's patrol car Oct. 5.
Police said Edward T. Crilly, 29, was under the influence of heroin and was given Narcan to reverse the effects of the drug.
A trooper from state police at Montoursville asked Officer Jared Bangs to assist at Mill and Bloom streets. Crilly appeared to be unresponsive. The trooper said he was traveling south on Route 11 and noticed the man staggering on the sidewalk. Chelsea VonBlohn, who was with Crilly, was trying to keep him from falling.
VonBlohn told police Crilly spent time in a restaurant bathroom and she believed he took heroin. State police recovered two syringes from the breast pocket of his shirt before Bangs arrived.
Bangs gave Crilly two doses of Narcan and Crilly became more responsive but still sedated, according to the charges.
Bangs charged him with possessing drug paraphernalia and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.