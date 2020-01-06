DANVILLE — A Bloomsburg man will face Montour County Court action on a charge of resisting arrest by grabbing onto an officer's belt and removing a firearm magazine.
Mahoning Township police charged Marc D. Velez, 25, Oct. 21.
Township police assisted Columbia County adult probation officers at 1 Gatehouse Drive to arrest Velez.
Before transferring him to their cruiser, an adult probation officer searched Velez and found an unknown substance in his right pants pocket. Velez tried to destroy the substance by crushing it with his foot. While trying to preserve the potential evidence, the probation officer pulled Velez away from the substance. Velez then started jerking his arms back and forth and tried to spin his body away from the officer, according to the charges. Velez grabbed the duty belt and removed a firearm magazine from the magazine pouch, according to arresting officer Mahoning patrolman Ryan Pander.
Officers brought Velez to the ground before he was transferred to the Columbia County adult probation cruiser. He was jailed in Columbia County on a probation warrant.