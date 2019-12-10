ANTHONY TWP. — A Williamsport man put 70 cents in a box for items valued at $40 at Jim's Antique Wagon in Anthony Township Sept. 26, state police at Milton said.
Police charged Roland A. Zerbe with retail theft of an Indian motorcycle sign and a Rat Rod sign valued at $40. Police said this is his second retail theft offense.
Police said the store owner provided video surveillance and pictures of Zerbe taking the merchandise. The owner knew how much was placed in the box because Zerbe was the only customer to pay with change that day, police said.