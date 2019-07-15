MAHONING TWP. — A Dushore man faces drug charges after being stopped for traveling 68 mph in a 55 mph zone Feb. 13.
Tpr. Brian Watkins stopped Joshua M. Goldman, 21, at First Street and Continental Boulevard.
As he approached the vehicle, the trooper smelled marijuana and said the driver had glassy and bloodshot eyes and a dazed and relaxed appearance. Goldman acknowledged he was speeding and didn't slow down when he saw the patrol vehicle because he didn't want to draw attention to himself, according to the charges.
He picked up an electronic smoking device from the center console and said there was marijuana THC liquid inside, Watkins said.
Watkins charged him with possessing a small amount of THC oil for personal use, possessing drug paraphernalia, driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, speeding and careless driving.