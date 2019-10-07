DANVILLE — A Washingtonville man pleaded guilty to storing or disposing of methamphetamine materials Monday.
Casey W. Hunsinger, 30, had been charged with cooking methamphetamine in the former DeLong School, at 8 Church St., in Washingtonville, on Oct. 22, 2018.
Hunsinger, who remains free on bail, will be sentenced after a criminal records check, President Judge Thomas James Jr. said.
James said he faces up to seven years in jail and a $15,000 fine.
Hunsinger had been charged with manufacturing, delivering or possessing with intent to manufacture or deliver meth, causing or risking a catastrophe, two counts of operating a meth lab and illegal dumping of meth waste, possession with intent to manufacture or deliver meth, possessing a controlled substance, and possessing paraphernalia, including three pipes and a grinder.
He is the son of Bruce Hunsinger, who is the owner of the former school.
According to the charges, Tpr. Jared Mowen said parents were playing with their child on a picnic table on the east side of the old school, at 8 Church St., Oct. 22, and saw what they believed to be drugs through a window in the school.
It is believed to be the first meth lab found in Washingtonville, according to Mattis.
According to the criminal complaint, Mowen saw through a window on the east side of the building a suspected lab of several one-pot meth cookers and meth paraphernalia. He also saw several grill-size propane tanks consistent in cooking meth.
While police waited for the building owner to arrive, Hunsinger came out of the south door of the building, identified himself and asked why police were there.
Bruce Hunsinger arrived and allowed police to search the property. The school, dedicated on Thanksgiving Day 1930, was donated to the borough by Frank Emerson DeLong, who invented the hook-and-eye clothes fastener and the bobby pin, among other items. The property was last used as a personal care home.
A state police clandestine unit responded and found a one-pot meth cooker, three gas generators and other items related to making meth.