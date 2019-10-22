DANVILLE — A father, who allegedly pointed a gun barrel out a front door and wrestled his son for a loaded gun, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday afternoon.
Thomas Henry Higgins Sr., 36, of Danville, will face further Montour County Court action after his waiver before County District Judge Marvin Shrawder.
He faces charges of terroristic threats, endangering the welfare of children, simple assault and harassment from an incident in Cooper Township Oct. 1.
State police at Milton were called to his home where Higgins argued with his 17-year-old son, told police he had been drinking and there were weapons in the home. He also allegedly told state police they wouldn't take him alive.
Tpr. Steven Geiger saw the father brandish a loaded shotgun in the kitchen and doorway. Police repeatedly asked him to display both of his hands and leave the home. Higgins pointed the gun barrel out the front door window several times, police said.
Higgins left the home and went to the porch, but he wouldn't comply with police commands. Geiger discharged a Taser, but Higgins was able to go back into the home. Geiger asked him numerous times to leave the home.
Higgins eventually left the home and was taken into custody.
From interviews at the scene, Geiger found Higgins was wrestling with his son for control of a shotgun with a live round in the loader. The father had also punched his son in the stomach and kicked him in the leg, police said.