DANVILLE — An ex-boyfriend, who allegedly told a man he would wire his jaw shut and his dad would shoot him, waived his hearing on Tuesday.
Montour County District Judge Marvin Shrawder sent the case of Timothy Knepp, 35, of Lewistown, to court following a preliminary hearing Monday.
Officer Tammy Smith charged Knepp with terroristic threats of Michael Taylor on Aug. 6 in Mahoning Township. Taylor told police his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend made the threats in Geisinger, where his girlfriend's son is a patient. The baby is also Knepp's son, according to the charges.
Knepp told Taylor he would catch him off camera and Taylor would join his son in the intensive care unit, police said. He made the remarks in front of Taylor's juvenile daughter, according to police.