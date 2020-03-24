VALLEY TWP. — State police charged a Shamokin area man with possessing marijuana and trespassing at the closed Days Inn in Valley Township March 10.
Tpr. Logan Spiece said Randon M. Knutson, 20, was with a male juvenile from Northumberland.
Spiece was called about two males trespassing at the inn, at 35 Sheraton Road. "No trespassing" signs are posted and a cable has been erected at the entrance, police said. The trooper said the two parked a car at the Super 8 Motel and walked to the inn. They were discovered on a second-story balcony.
Knutson matched the description of the person possessing a black backpack as reported by the complainant, police said. Knutson said he brought a backpack and left it in another room with his Bluetooth speaker.
Spiece said the backpack contained a glass container with marijuana in plain view. It also had a gallon plastic jug with a glass stem. Knutson said he found the jug on the property and used it to smoke marijuana, according to the charges.
Spiece charged Knutson with possessing a small amount of marijuana, possessing drug paraphernalia, criminal trespass and driving a 2004 Volvo with a registration that expired Dec. 31.